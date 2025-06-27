Ukraine launches joint weapons production program with international partners, - Umerov

Ukraine is launching a program for joint weapons production with international partners - both within the country and in Ramstein coalition member states. A corresponding bill has already been registered in parliament.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a meeting with journalists, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

"There are currently 21 initiatives to localize production in Ukraine with the world's largest arms manufacturers, and up to ten projects abroad. All of them are at different stages - some already have specific agreements, others are still at the negotiation stage. We are talking about Denmark, Britain, Norway, and so on. For example, in Denmark, we are already planning to open a Ukrainian plant in the coming months," Umerov said.

He added that one of the main tasks is to create legislative instruments to stimulate investment inflows into our country. As for the production facilities in Ukraine, we are currently considering the possibility of concentrating them in certain regions where the physical security of these plants can be ensured. These enterprises need to be protected by air defense for Ukraine to have a chance for long-term investments and contracts.

Ukraine is deepening cooperation with EU and US companies

Umerov said that joint weapons production with German companies (armored personnel carriers, artillery, ammunition) is underway. Meanwhile, projects in the field of drones, artillery, and ammunition are being implemented with American partners.

Another key tool is joint ventures. Their creation will allow:

receive orders from Western governments;

work in the EU and enter NATO markets;

improve the quality of Ukrainian weapons and gain access to the latest technologies.

The participation of Ukrainians in production abroad is also one of the vectors of support. The governments of partner countries, such as the United Kingdom, are considering initiatives that will help Ukrainians find jobs in new defense industries.

Read more: Canada’s Defense Ministry is looking into making weapons with Ukraine, - Minister McGuinty





