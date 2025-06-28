Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,017,720 people (+1,000 per day), 10,970 tanks, 29,665 artillery systems, 22,908 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,017,720 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.06.25 are approximately
- personnel - about 1017720 (+1000) people
- tanks - 10970 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles - 22908 (+12) units
- artillery systems - 29665 (+35) units
- MLRS - 1425 (+0) units
- air defense systems - 1189 (+1) units
- airplanes - 420 (+4) units
- helicopters - 337 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42477 (+237)
- cruise missiles - 3394 (+6)
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 53415 (+131) units
- special equipment - 3921 (+0)
