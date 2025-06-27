ENG
Drone operators of the 414th Brigade destroy Russian Fara-VR radar. VIDEO

Crews from the FPV WORMBUSTERS of the 414th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade destroyed a Russian 1L111M SBR-5M "Fara-VR" radar, two portable "Groza YuB" electronic-warfare systems, and a boat intended to ferry enemy infantry.

The footage of the strike was published on the brigade’s channel, Censor.NET reports.

