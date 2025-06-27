Drone operators of the 414th Brigade destroy Russian Fara-VR radar. VIDEO
Crews from the FPV WORMBUSTERS of the 414th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade destroyed a Russian 1L111M SBR-5M "Fara-VR" radar, two portable "Groza YuB" electronic-warfare systems, and a boat intended to ferry enemy infantry.
The footage of the strike was published on the brigade’s channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password