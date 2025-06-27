SOF fighters destroyed enemy "Zoopark" radar station. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using drones to destroy enemy manpower, weapons and equipment in the border areas.
The corresponding video was published on the SOF channel, Censor.NET reports.
The results of the operations of FPV crews and reconnaissance UAVs in adjusting firepower against enemy targets:
- "Zoopark" radar
- 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery system
- D-30 howitzer
- a large number of enemy infantry
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password