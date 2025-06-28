"Shahed" attack on Odesa: drone hits high-rise building, family killed. 14 injured, three of them children (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 28 May, Russian drones attacked Odesa. One of them hit a 21-storey residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to the State Emergency Service by Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

The hit caused a fire on the seventh to ninth floors. People were trapped in their apartments. Five people, including a small child, were rescued.

At least two people are known to have died.

"Rescuers have just found the bodies of a married couple who died as a result of an enemy drone hitting their apartment," Trukhanov said.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, said that as of 03:30, six victims were known: two children and four adults, all in hospitals. The seven-year-old boy is in moderate condition, and the three-year-old was poisoned by combustion products. All adults are in moderate condition.

As of 8:30 a.m., the number of victims increased to 9, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

Later, Kiper reported that 14 people, three of them children, were injured in a nighttime drone strike in Odesa.

"Six wounded remain in hospital, three of them (including one child) are in serious condition. Others continue their treatment on an outpatient basis. Our doctors are doing everything they can to save everyone's life and health," said Kiper.

