Russia continues its tactics of targeted terror. Strong response is needed that will hit Russia hard - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

On the night of June 20, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa, Kharkiv, and their suburbs with over 20 strike drones. In total, 86 drones, most of them Russian-Iranian Shaheds, were launched across Ukraine overnight.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"About 20 people were injured, including two children: girls aged 12 and 17, and three rescuers who arrived at the scene of the shelling. Unfortunately, we know about one death in Odesa. My condolences to the families and friends.

. Residential buildings, ordinary businesses, civilian infrastructure, and cars were on fire again. I thank the rescuers: 132 employees and more than 30 pieces of equipment were deployed on the ground. The work is still ongoing in the Kharkiv region," the post reads.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia continues its tactics of targeted terror against our people. And this particular tactic must receive a strong response, which will significantly affect the whole of Russia and its ability to continue the war.

"The G7 countries and the EU know the recipe: strong pressure, sanctions against the energy sector and the shadow fleet, and a price tag of $30 for Russian oil. The sooner the sick people in the Kremlin lose the opportunity to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine," the President added.

