Enemy tried to advance near Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia - Southern Defense Forces

Russian invaders continue to terrorize the south of Ukraine with "shaheds", artillery and MLRS, and the use of KABs and NARs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Combat actions

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipillia sector. In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants tried to advance three times near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach our positions over the past day.

The occupation forces conducted three air strikes in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The enemy used 6 guided aerial bombs and 56 unguided aerial missiles.

Yesterday, 180 hostile attacks on both civilian infrastructure and the positions of our defenders were recorded, using more than 650 rounds of ammunition.

The enemy does not stop using unmanned aerial vehicles. Over the past day, the occupiers used more than 470 kamikaze drones of various modifications, including barrage munitions, and carried out more than 260 UAV drops, using less than 300 rounds of ammunition.

Enemy troops continue to fire from various types of artillery and MLRS at the frontline areas. In total, the Russians fired 33 times at 17 settlements.

Civilians in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered from FPV drone strikes again.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, air defense units destroyed 21 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs in the operational area of the "South" military grouping. The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to hit enemy locations, firing positions, and rear.

Over the past day, the enemy lost:

29 occupants;

16 artillery systems;

1 air defense system (ZU-23-2);

33 units of automotive and armored vehicles;

6 electronic warfare systems;

5 units of UAVs;

1 motorcycle;

2 boats;

2 communication antennas.

In addition, 25 shelters/bunkers, 3 ammunition storage sites, 2 vehicle storage sites, 1 fuel and lubricant storage site, and 1 firing position were destroyed.

