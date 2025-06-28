Russia is actively expanding Kazan Aviation Plant: new hangars have been built.SATELLITE IMAGES

In 2025, tens of thousands of square meters of new production facilities were built on the territory of the Kazan Aircraft Plant.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by satellite images published by Yle.

This is a large-scale modernization of the enterprise worth about 90 billion rubles (almost 1 billion euros), which should be completed no earlier than the end of next year. Satellite images show the appearance of new hangars, the largest of which is 320 meters long.

The reason for this is the Kremlin's desire to compensate for losses from Western sanctions and increase domestic production of aircraft for the army and civil aviation.

The Kazan Aircraft Plant is the only enterprise in Russia capable of producing Tu-160M and Tu-160M2 strategic bombers, which Russia is actively using to strike Ukraine. Tu-22M3s are also being modernized there.

Read more: Strela plant in Bryansk region, which is linked to Russian defence industry, has been attacked. VIDEO&PHOTOS



