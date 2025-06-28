SSU attacks Kirovske military airfield in Crimea with drones: enemy Pantsyr-S1 and three helicopters destroyed

The Security Service of Ukraine has dealt another painful blow to the occupiers. This time, on the night of June 27-28, drones of the Ukrainian special service attacked the Kirovske military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, fire damage was inflicted on the locations of the aviation component, air defense facilities, ammunition storage facilities, as well as reconnaissance and strike UAVs of the enemy.

The available data indicates the destruction of multi-purpose and attack helicopters Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28, as well as a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsyr-S1".

According to the SSU, a secondary detonation took place at the enemy airfield during the night.

The SSU is systematically working to reduce Russia's ability to conduct air and bomb strikes on the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers must realize that their expensive military equipment and ammunition are not protected anywhere: neither on the front line, nor in the temporarily occupied territories, nor in the enemy's deep rear.