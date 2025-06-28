Grom-1 missile bomb launched towards Dnipro from plane, probably Su-34, - Ihnat

Today, on June 28, the enemy tried to attack Dnipro with an air target, probably with the latest Grom-1 missile bomb.

This was stated by the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, an air target was spotted, which was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

"It was an airplane, probably a Su-34. It was the same plane that was recently destroyed by the Security Service, as reported yesterday," Ihnat said.

He noted that the air target flew more than 100 kilometers and was shot down by air defense about 15 kilometers from Dnipro.

Read more: Ruscists strike city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk region: 5 dead, 25 wounded (updated)