Pope Leo XIV addressed Ukrainians in Ukrainian: I share your pain

On the Constitution Day of Ukraine, Pope Leo XIV addressed Ukrainians in Ukrainian.

According to Censor.NET, the address was published on the social network X.

"I want to express my closeness to the suffering Ukraine, to children, youth, the elderly and, especially, to families who are mourning their loved ones. I share your pain for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war," he wrote.

Pope Leo XIV emphasized that the faith of the Ukrainian people is now "being severely tested."

"To believe does not mean to have all the answers, but to trust that God is with us and gives us His grace, that He will have the last word and life will triumph over death," he added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Constitution Day: Ukraine and Ukrainians are above all else. VIDEO