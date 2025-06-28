2 766 50
Pope Leo XIV addressed Ukrainians in Ukrainian: I share your pain
On the Constitution Day of Ukraine, Pope Leo XIV addressed Ukrainians in Ukrainian.
According to Censor.NET, the address was published on the social network X.
"I want to express my closeness to the suffering Ukraine, to children, youth, the elderly and, especially, to families who are mourning their loved ones. I share your pain for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war," he wrote.
Pope Leo XIV emphasized that the faith of the Ukrainian people is now "being severely tested."
"To believe does not mean to have all the answers, but to trust that God is with us and gives us His grace, that He will have the last word and life will triumph over death," he added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password