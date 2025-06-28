Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Constitution Day: Ukraine and Ukrainians are above all else. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

"Today we celebrate the Constitution Day of Ukraine - our state, our people.



The first word of its first article is "Ukraine". And this reflects our main goal, our task: Ukraine is and will be on the earth, Ukrainians are and will be on the earth. And this is both our goal and our common duty. It is the mission of each and every person for whom Ukraine really comes first, who cannot imagine their lives without Ukraine and without whom Ukraine cannot be imagined.



We are a country of millions of people. But millions for us have never been and will never be just a mass of people. This is a nation made up of citizens who are able to defend what they believe in and what they want. And it is thanks to this that Ukraine exists. Ukraine is millions of names that we are proud of. Ukraine is the choice that our people make every day. It is millions of actions and deeds that together are Ukraine.

And the social contract between all of us is that Ukraine is above all, Ukrainians - our independence, our rights, our dreams - of all the people - are above all. And when we talk about this, the words sound strong. Because these are not words about something abstract, but about specific people, specific deeds, specific paths travelled. About all of us. About the citizens who fill Ukraine with life.



I congratulate all Ukrainians on the Constitution Day of Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy said.