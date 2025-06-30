Odesa Mayor Trukhanov, in response to a question from a former journalist and soldier of the 122nd Brigade Myroslav Otkovych about why Pushkin still decorates the city centre, asked why he was not in a trench and said that he "divides society".

According to the soldier, on 27 June, he was in Odesa to establish interaction with local volunteers and promote the defence capability of the unit. Near the Odesa City Council, he saw a street exhibition with missile fragments and markings of strikes on each Ukrainian city.

"Against this background, the monument to Pushkin looked particularly cynical. By the way, the decision to demolish this adherent of the 'Russian world' was made a long time ago, but has not yet been implemented.

So I decided to ask Odesa Mayor Trukhanov about it. He happened to be nearby, and I took this opportunity. You can see in the video how I introduced myself and asked him a question. What I heard from him was not the first time, but it was still unpleasantly surprising: "Pushkin is not relevant", and Trukhanov is not embarrassed by the ideological markers of the aggressor state."

The video of the incident shows the soldier asking Trukhanov whether he was satisfied with the monument to the "adept of the Russian world" Pushkin near the exhibition about the affected Ukrainian cities.

Trukhanov replied that he was not an "adherent of the Russian world" and asked, "What is the opera house for you?" Otkovych reminded him that Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Odesa a Russian city.

"Where do you work? What are you doing here?... Why aren't you in the trenches?" Trukhanov asked and accused the military of "dividing society".

