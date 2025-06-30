ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,020,010 people (+1070 per day), 10,980 tanks, 29,718 artillery systems, 22,922 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,020,010 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1020010 (+1070) people,

tanks - 10980 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22922 (+7) units

artillery systems - 29718 (+29) units

MLRS - 1427 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1190 (+1) units

aircraft - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+3) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42796 (+172)

cruise missiles - 3436 (+42)

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 53593 (+85) units

special equipment - 3921 (+0)

