Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,020,010 people (+1070 per day), 10,980 tanks, 29,718 artillery systems, 22,922 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,020,010 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.06.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 1020010 (+1070) people,
tanks - 10980 (+4) units
armoured combat vehicles - 22922 (+7) units
artillery systems - 29718 (+29) units
MLRS - 1427 (+2) units
air defence systems - 1190 (+1) units
aircraft - 420 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+3) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42796 (+172)
cruise missiles - 3436 (+42)
ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 53593 (+85) units
special equipment - 3921 (+0)
