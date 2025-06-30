ENG
News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
Enemy strikes in Mykolaiv region: man killed, woman wounded

Russians strike at Mykolaiv region

On the morning of 30 June 2025, Russian troops fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the shelling in the village of Dmytrivka, a 49-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was wounded. Private houses and a shop were damaged," the statement reads.

