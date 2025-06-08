Russia strikes Mykolaiv region with drones: large fire breaks out at warehouse. PHOTOS

Rescuers are currently extinguishing a large-scale fire in the Mykolaiv region caused by shelling by Russian troops.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, this morning the enemy attacked the Kostiantynivska district.

The combined impact caused a fire in the warehouse and damaged agricultural machinery.

Read more: Russian Federation strikes Mykolaiv with "Kinzhal". No casualties (updated)











As of 07:45, the fire was contained on an area of 2000 sq m.

There was no information about the victims.