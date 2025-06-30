Enemy struck Kharkiv with "Chernika" drone for first time. 16 enemy attacks recorded in week - Terekhov. INFOGRAPHICS

Last week, the Russian invaders did not stop shelling Kharkiv, 16 enemy attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Most often, the enemy attacked with 'Shaheds', but for the first time, experts from the Department of Emergency Situations also recorded an attack with a new type of drone called 'Chernika'," the statement said.

It is noted that the new drone is similar in terms of warhead power to the "Molniya", but has a different design. Several cars in the garage co-operative were damaged as a result of the drone's strike.

Over the course of the week, four people were injured in Russian shelling, including a child.

"The explosions were recorded in Nemyshlianskyi, Kyivskyi and Industrialnyi districts. Both residential buildings and civilian enterprises were destroyed. During this period, the duration of air raids in Kharkiv was 33 hours (43%) shorter than the average in the region," said Terekhov.

