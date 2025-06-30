Enemy attack on Pisochyn: eight injured, including child. PHOTOS
Eight people, including a child, were injured in Pisochyn, Kharkiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.
It is noted that as a result of the attack in Pisochyn, a service station building on an area of 50 square metres was on fire. Eight people were injured, including one child.
Rescuers also extinguished fires in a warehouse building of a private enterprise and a building of agricultural enterprises in Derhachi.
In the village of Kurortne, Chuhuiv district, a fire in the dining room of a sanatorium on an area of 300 square metres was extinguished.
