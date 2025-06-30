Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs, there are damages and fires - RMA
On the night of 30 June, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.
He noted that in the village of Pisochne, a service station building was damaged by an enemy drone, followed by a fire.
In Derhachi, a building was damaged as a result of an enemy UAV's "arrival" and subsequent fire.
A civilian building was damaged in Kurortne as a result of shelling. A fire broke out.
Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.
On the evening of 29 June, Russians launched attack UAVs at Ukraine.
