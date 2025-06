Enemy is advancing in Volnovakha and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy's advance was recorded in Volnovakha and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project

"The enemy has advanced near Zelenyi Kut (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Zirka (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Yalta (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Vilne Pole (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Shevchenko (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Fedorivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

