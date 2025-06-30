Putin plans to break will of West, but this cannot be allowed - Wadefuhl

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expects to break the West's will to resist.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, this was stated by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl.

"He (Putin - ed.) wants us all to get tired, to be disappointed. But this is exactly what we cannot afford. Because there is so much at stake here. You (Ukrainians - ed.) are resisting with great courage. Putin sees this, and he is counting on our attention to weaken, our attention to shift to new crises, and this has been shown in the last few weeks. And that is why I am saying very clearly, in Germany and in relation to Germany, that Putin will not succeed," Wadefuhl said.

He noted that if Ukraine loses, Germany and all European countries will lose.

"We will lose not only the legal system that we are defending, but also the belief that the world order that we established after the fall of the Berlin Wall, after the reunification of Europe, can be destroyed again by an offensive war, as has happened for centuries in Europe, and which we thought we had already overcome. This cannot be allowed to happen," the minister added.

