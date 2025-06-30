Wadefuhl: Ukraine’s cooperation with Germany is trump card. It is mutual benefit for us

Germany plans to deepen military cooperation with Ukraine, in particular in terms of joint arms production.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl , Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Wadefull said that the parties agreed to strengthen defense partnerships, including through the launch of joint projects in the military industry, which will allow Ukraine to produce weapons faster and independently.

The German minister came to Kyiv with a delegation of defense industry representatives.

"Our cooperation is a trump card. It is a logical extension of our supply of materials and equipment, and it is a mutual benefit for us. We can also benefit from your experience. We want to help Ukraine to negotiate from a position of strength," Wadefuhl emphasized.

