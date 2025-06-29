Russia poses threat to peaceful life and freedom in Germany - Foreign Minister Wadephuhl

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephuhl has warned against underestimating the threat posed by Russia to Germany.

Thus, according to him, Russian aggression against Ukraine remains the greatest security threat in Europe and the most important issue of German foreign policy.

"Russia also poses a direct threat to our peaceful life and freedom in Germany," Wadephuhl emphasized.

As noted, he has repeatedly warned of the threat from Russia in the past.

In a recent interview with Spiegel, the minister said: "The more consistent the West's position on Moscow is, the more likely it is that Vladimir Putin will agree to negotiate."

He added that continued military support for Kyiv "is essential to our freedom."

