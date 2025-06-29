ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8630 visitors online
News Threat of Russian agression to EU
1 016 8

Russia poses threat to peaceful life and freedom in Germany - Foreign Minister Wadephuhl

Wadephuhl on the threat to Germany from Russia

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephuhl has warned against underestimating the threat posed by Russia to Germany.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Spiegel.

Thus, according to him, Russian aggression against Ukraine remains the greatest security threat in Europe and the most important issue of German foreign policy.

"Russia also poses a direct threat to our peaceful life and freedom in Germany," Wadephuhl emphasized.

As noted, he has repeatedly warned of the threat from Russia in the past.

Read more: Ukraine will receive almost billion euros less from Germany than promised - Bild

In a recent interview with Spiegel, the minister said: "The more consistent the West's position on Moscow is, the more likely it is that Vladimir Putin will agree to negotiate."

He added that continued military support for Kyiv "is essential to our freedom."

Read more: Merz spoke about "good relations" with US president: Trump felt that there was "chemistry" between us

Author: 

Germany (1496) Russia (12216) Johann Wadephul (13)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 