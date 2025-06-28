Ukraine will receive almost billion euros less from Germany than promised - Bild

Germany's defense budget for this year unexpectedly missed almost a billion euros intended for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bild.

It is noted that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently assured that aid to Ukraine for the next year would amount to €9.2 billion, but the draft budget of June 24 indicates an amount of €900 million less, i.e. €8.3 billion.

The Ministry of Defense divided the amount into two parts: 7.3 billion euros have already been approved, and 1.9 billion euros are additionally planned. But now officials claim that everything is included in the €8.3 billion already approved.

The German Ministry of Defense explained the difference by saying that the missing funds are the so-called co-financing and the return from the European Peace Fund. "That is, the money is supposed to be there, but it is not yet in the budget," the publication wrote.

"In the end, it will still be about 9 billion euros," the ministry assured.

At the same time, the Bundestag was surprised by such statements by the Defense Ministry. The publication noted that Green MP Sebastian Schaefer said that "it is unclear where the ministry gets the declared amounts from."

"Ukraine needs real support, not promises," he emphasized.

