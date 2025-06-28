Merz spoke about "good relations" with US president: Trump felt that there was "chemistry" between us

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he has "good ties" with the US President, while Donald Trump allegedly also feels "chemistry" between them.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, the German chancellor said this in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Thus, according to Merz, after the meeting at the White House, Trump sent him a text message in which he expressed a similar opinion.

"Trump clearly felt that there was chemistry between us and that we could understand each other well," Mertz added, noting that he replied: "Thank you."

The German chancellor also noted that at the NATO meeting, where leaders approved a significant increase in the Alliance's targeted defense spending, Trump listened to the speeches of all 32 member states.

"He listens, he asks questions, he reflects. He is interested in other opinions and advice," Mertz said.

