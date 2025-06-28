ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7324 visitors online
News Trump and Merz meeting
822 16

Merz spoke about "good relations" with US president: Trump felt that there was "chemistry" between us

Merz spoke about the chemistry between him and Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he has "good ties" with the US President, while Donald Trump allegedly also feels "chemistry" between them.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, the German chancellor said this in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Thus, according to Merz, after the meeting at the White House, Trump sent him a text message in which he expressed a similar opinion.

"Trump clearly felt that there was chemistry between us and that we could understand each other well," Mertz added, noting that he replied: "Thank you."

Read more: Merz: I would refrain from calling Putin for long time

The German chancellor also noted that at the NATO meeting, where leaders approved a significant increase in the Alliance's targeted defense spending, Trump listened to the speeches of all 32 member states.

"He listens, he asks questions, he reflects. He is interested in other opinions and advice," Mertz said.

Read more: Germany to allocate €8.3bn in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, - Minister Klingbeil

Author: 

Germany (1493) USA (5759) Trump Donald (1852) Friedrich Merz (107)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 