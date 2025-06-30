Sybiha: Russian assets should be fully allocated to Ukraine’s defense and recovery

Kyiv insists on moving from the use of profits to the full use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense and post-war reconstruction.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine has consistently advocated that the aggressor country pay for the damage caused. According to him, the full use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine is a principled and fair decision.

At the same time, the Minister emphasized the positive changes in the positions of European countries, in particular the G7 countries, and noted that the key to implementing the decision lies in the consolidated and coordinated actions of the partners.

"In some countries where the most frozen or immobilized Russian assets are concentrated, legal teams are working there, looking for the right formulas to implement this decision to use Russian assets for the needs of Ukrainian defense and recovery," the Foreign Minister said.

