Occupiers strike Seredyna-Buda community in Sumy region: two injured

Russian forces shelled the Seredyna-Buda community in the Sumy region on the morning of June 30

This was reported by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

Preliminary reports indicate that two women were injured. A 70-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds is being transported to the hospital.

The second woman declined hospitalization. Both are receiving the necessary medical care.

In addition, several private houses, an educational facility, and a vehicle were damaged as a result of the Russian attacks. Emergency response efforts are ongoing, the RMA added.

