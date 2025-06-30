Russians attacked at least 22 settlements in Kharkiv region over past week: 5 killed, 28 injured. PHOTOS

At least 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, came under Russian attack last week

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, 28 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including two children — a 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. Unfortunately, five people were killed.

Two more boys, aged 12 and 15, were injured after an explosion involving an unidentified object.

Syniehubov added that the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

141 unguided aerial rockets;

1 missile of unidentified type;

43 guided aerial bombs (GABs);

26 Shahed-type UAVs;

31 Geran-2-type UAVs;

5 Molniya-type UAVs;

2 Lancet-type UAVs;

5 FPV drones;

1 Chernika-type UAV;

3 UAVs of unidentified type.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the most extensive damage was inflicted by Russian forces on civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk district, where at least 25 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and 3 emergency medical vehicles were damaged.

Significant destruction was also recorded in Kharkiv district: 4 apartment buildings, 10 vehicles, a car repair station, a private house, and civilian warehouses sustained damage.

In the city of Kharkiv, Russian attacks last week damaged 17 private houses, an apartment building, a hospital, a civilian enterprise, 8 vehicles, and power lines.

State Emergency Service units extinguished 14 fires caused by shelling in Kharkiv, as well as in the Izium, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts. Emergency response teams completed rescue operations at six destroyed sites.

A total of 710 explosive devices were neutralized.