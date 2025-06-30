Russian drones destroyed food warehouse in Derhachi, Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Today, on 30 June, at around 1:20 am, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in Kharkiv region with Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Derhachi CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko.

"The occupiers struck the city 7 times, hitting the warehouses of a civilian enterprise that stored various food products - mayonnaise, seeds, water, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, dog and cat food, etc.", Zadorenko said.

The company suffered critical damage and was almost completely destroyed. In addition, cars, private households and administrative buildings, including local branches of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the State Treasury Service, and the Derhachi public library, were damaged.

