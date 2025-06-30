Russians shelled Kupiansk: one person killed, another wounded. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 29 June, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk and the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv region. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported on a telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, at around 10:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched a series of air strikes on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district. The enemy dropped four KABs on the village. Private households were damaged.

At 13:30, the Russian army shelled a residential area in Kupiansk with artillery. A 54-year-old man was killed. Another man, aged 32, was wounded and hospitalised in serious condition.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the facts of war crimes committed by the occupiers (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

