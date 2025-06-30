Teenagers in Russia sang Ukrainian anthem and song about Bandera: case was opened against them for "rehabilitating Nazism"

In the Russian city of Togliatti, teenagers sang the Ukrainian anthem and the song "Our Father is Bandera" in the street. Because of this, Russian investigators opened criminal proceedings against them for "rehabilitating Nazism."

This was reported by the Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Samara region, Censor.NET reports.

They explained that it is a video recording of teenagers in Togliatti performing "musical pieces that contain signs of Nazi rehabilitation."

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation states that Russian law enforcement officers are currently implementing "a set of measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and collecting evidence." There have been no reports of any possible detention of the teenagers.

A video of the songs was posted on Russian local telegram channels.

It shows a group of teenagers, at least one of whom first sings "Our father is Bandera, Ukraine is our mother, we will fight for Ukraine," and then starts singing the Ukrainian anthem.

According to Russian media, the footage of the Russian graduates was shot in the local Victory Park.