72 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

As of 16:00, a total of 72 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline since the beginning of the day.

Hostilities in the North

Border settlements, including Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Prokhody in the Sumy region, came under fire from Russian territory.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two airstrikes, dropped a total of five guided aerial bombs, and conducted 168 artillery strikes, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and toward Petro-Ivanivka in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor launched one assault near the village of Pishchane.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched eight attacks near the settlements of Novovodiane, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Serednie and Olhivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Enemy units attempted to advance toward Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces made three attempts to push forward today in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian troops halted two enemy offensives near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Novotoretske, Myrne, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka. Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already repelled fifteen attacks.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once near Malynivka.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the vicinity of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other directions of the front.