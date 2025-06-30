Defense forces advance near Oleksiivka, push enemy further from Sumy – General Staff

Our forces are holding the defense along the designated line, carrying out preparations and conducting counteroffensive actions to push the enemy back. Ukrainian units have advanced near the village of Oleksiivka, driving the enemy further away from Sumy.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

It is emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their defensive operation in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, effectively destroying the enemy who persistently attempts assault actions near the border of Sumy region.

"Active operations by Ukrainian defenders in this area, as well as in the Kursk direction, have kept down a Russian military grouping of approximately 50,000 troops, preventing their redeployment to other threatening directions, including Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka," the statement reads.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,020,010 people (+1070 per day), 10,980 tanks, 29,718 artillery systems, 22,922 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation is stabilised

The General Staff emphasises that the situation is currently stabilised, the enemy's advance has been stopped along the Yunakivka - Yablunivka - Novomykolaivka - Oleksiivka - Kindrativka - Russian border - foothold in the territory of the Russian Federation in the Glushkovo district of Kursk region.

"Our forces are holding the defense along the designated line, conducting preparations and executing counteroffensive operations to push the enemy back. As a result of successful actions by Ukrainian soldiers, the settlement of Andriivka has been liberated. Additionally, our units have advanced near Oleksiivka, driving the enemy further away from Sumy," the command noted.

At the same time, the Russian aggressor is deploying its best units in this direction — marine infantry, airborne assault forces, and the most combat-ready motorized rifle units — while actively using long-range artillery, aviation, and strike drones. Simultaneously, the enemy continues attempts to push Ukrainian Defense Forces units out of the territory of Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Read more: Russia deployed 50,000 occupiers to Sumy region, three times more than Ukrainian forces - The Wall Street Journal

Russian losses in the direction

Ukrainian soldiers are effectively taking out enemy personnel, military equipment, and armaments.

In June 2025, total enemy losses in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions amounted to approximately 9,310 servicemen, including over 4,470 killed, about 4,800 wounded, and 42 captured.

Additionally, 423 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed during the month, including six tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 89 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems, and three air defense systems.

Fire strikes are being carried out against the enemy at depths of up to 100 km (including on Russian territory).

Read more: General Staff reports on destruction of "Pantsir S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system and enemy helicopters: Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28 in Crimea

Thus, during June, the following enemy targets were struck: 16 command posts, 8 command and observation post, 6 areas of troop concentration, 1 area of weapons and military equipment concentration, 3 ammunition depots, 3 material and technical supply depots, 3 UAV storage facilities, 2 UAV control points, 2 repair bases, a logistics base, and an oil depot.

Overall, since August 2024 (the start of the Kursk operation), enemy losses in the Kursk and North Slobozhanskyi directions exceed 75,860 personnel, including 1,037 prisoners of war. Additionally, 2,848 units of military equipment have been destroyed, including 99 tanks, 709 armored fighting vehicles, and 322 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff added.