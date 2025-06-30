General Staff reports on destruction of "Pantsir S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system and enemy helicopters: Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28 in Crimea

Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched one missile and 34 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 57 missiles and dropping 56 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1269 kamikaze drone strikes and 4176 artillery attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy. Thus, the results of the fire damage to Kirovske airfield on 28.06.2025 in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea have been partially confirmed. At present, it is known about the destruction of the 'Pantsir S1' anti-aircraft missile and gun system and enemy helicopters: Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28. Other results require additional study and proper confirmation," the statement said.

Fighting in the North

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 occupiers' assault operations, and three more clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and fired 288 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Combat actions in Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks near Vovchansk, and two more battles are ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Synelnykove and Vilkhuvatka with KABs; the enemy attacked Vovchanski Khutory, Okip and Okhrimivka with NARs.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried five times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk and Pishchane.

Combat in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance in the areas of Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske in Serebrianskyi forestry and towards Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Serednii, Shandryholove. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops successfully stopped four attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped two enemy attempts to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar.

The enemy attempted to penetrate our defences six times in the Toretsk sector - in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk and Yablunivka, with one firefight still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 28 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka. Muravka and Novopavlivka were hit by air strikes.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops neutralised 138 occupiers in this area, 86 of them irreversibly. One tank, seven vehicles, three motorcycles and four unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three enemy motorcycles were damaged.

Fighting in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks in the vicinity of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil and Rivnopil, and three more engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling two offensives by enemy troops near Malynivka.

Three combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector - the enemy tried to advance near Kamianske, and one battle is still ongoing. Prymorske came under attack by Russian aviation.

Five firefights took place in the Prydniprovskyi sector over the day.

Today, we should mention the soldiers of the 39th separate coastal defence brigade and the 105th separate territorial defence brigade who are effectively resisting the enemy.

