Syrskyi about Pokrovsk direction: Situation is under control. Russians were pushed back from administrative border

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Pokrovske direction on a working trip.

According to Syrskyi, the area remains the hottest on the entire 1,200-kilometer-long frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"At least fifty combat engagements take place here every day. It was in this area that the Russians created the largest grouping - about 111 thousand personnel. The enemy does not give up trying to break through to the administrative border of the Donetsk region. It wants to do this not only to achieve some operational results, but primarily for demonstration purposes," the Chief of Staff emphasized.

Syrskyi noted that Russian sabotage and assault groups were particularly active here two weeks ago. But all of them were destroyed or neutralized, and the remains were thrown further away from the administrative boundary line. The situation is under control.

"I talked to our soldiers in the immediate vicinity of the combat line and on the following defense lines. He held meetings in the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are bravely restraining and destroying the enemy. I had the opportunity to study the operational situation in detail, to find out all the problematic issues. He gave orders necessary for the effective fulfillment of defense tasks," he summarized.

