Russia fails in its summer offensive. Despite a significant number of attacks, there were no significant breakthroughs on the contact line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Telegraph.

According to the publication, Russia plans to break its own record for the number of offensive operations in June. However, even though the intensity of the fighting has increased, the lack of progress in strategic areas indicates that Russia's offensive potential is being depleted.

In the east, in particular between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, Russian troops made some progress. But according to experts, this movement has not changed the operational situation. The pace of advance is already slowing down, indicating a loss of initiative.

"The Russian offensive has generally stopped... They have the advantage in manpower and drones, but their infantry is very poorly trained, if at all," a senior Ukrainian officer fighting in the Kupiansk sector told The Telegraph.

See more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,018,940 personnel (+1,220 per day), 10,976 tanks, 29,689 artillery systems, and 22,915 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The publication reminds that in May, Russian troops advanced at the fastest pace since November last year, gaining an average of 5.5 square miles per day - twice as much as in April, according to DeepState.

It is also noted that the situation remains tense in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk areas, but there are no significant changes in the front line. The pace of attacks is high, but Ukrainian defenders are holding the line.

Experts note that the dispersion of Russian forces from Kharkiv to the Dnipro region reduces the effectiveness of the offensive. Despite its numerical superiority, Russia is unable to concentrate forces in critical areas.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys enemy drone workshop in southern Ukraine. VIDEO

Against this backdrop, doubts are growing about the Kremlin's ability to realize its strategic objectives. Failure of the summer offensive could increase pressure within Russia and among its military and political leadership.