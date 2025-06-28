8 063 17
Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys enemy drone workshop in southern Ukraine. VIDEO
In the south of Ukraine, Ukrainian aviation conducted a precision strike on an enemy workshop for servicing and storing drones. According to intelligence, the Russian military set up a technical base for working with UAVs in one of the premises on the temporarily occupied territory.
After identifying the target, the command decided to conduct an air strike. A MiG-29 combat aircraft dropped three GBU-39 precision-guided bombs, as a result of which the building and all its contents - including ammunition and equipment - were completely destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password