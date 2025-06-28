Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys enemy drone workshop in southern Ukraine. VIDEO

In the south of Ukraine, Ukrainian aviation conducted a precision strike on an enemy workshop for servicing and storing drones. According to intelligence, the Russian military set up a technical base for working with UAVs in one of the premises on the temporarily occupied territory.

After identifying the target, the command decided to conduct an air strike. A MiG-29 combat aircraft dropped three GBU-39 precision-guided bombs, as a result of which the building and all its contents - including ammunition and equipment - were completely destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

