In two weeks, SSU special forces destroyed 39 tanks, 78 armoured vehicles, 124 artillery systems, and 14 air defence systems. VIDEO

In just two weeks, Ukraine's Security Service special forces have used attack drones and other firepower to destroy: 39 tanks, 78 armoured personnel carriers, 124 artillery systems and MLRS, 14 air defence systems, 10 electronic warfare systems, 649 vehicles, 50 UAVs and 186 communication antennas, 838 enemy positions and fortifications, 17 ammunition depots and 7 fuel and lubrication depots.

In addition, they have 842 liquidated occupants on their account, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,017,720 people (+1,000 per day), 10,970 tanks, 29,665 artillery systems, 22,908 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

