In just two weeks, Ukraine's Security Service special forces have used attack drones and other firepower to destroy: 39 tanks, 78 armoured personnel carriers, 124 artillery systems and MLRS, 14 air defence systems, 10 electronic warfare systems, 649 vehicles, 50 UAVs and 186 communication antennas, 838 enemy positions and fortifications, 17 ammunition depots and 7 fuel and lubrication depots.

In addition, they have 842 liquidated occupants on their account, Censor.NET reports.

