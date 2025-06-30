Russia deployed 50,000 occupiers to Sumy region, three times more than Ukrainian forces - The Wall Street Journal

Russia has deployed 50,000 soldiers to the Sumy region, three times the number of Ukrainian troops in this area. The regional centre of Sumy region has become a new target for Moscow, and the occupiers are now 20 kilometres away.

According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal writes about this.

"The Russians are probing various points along the line and then attacking with full force when they find a vulnerability, as they did in Sumy region last month. This is forcing Ukrainian commanders to play "hit the mole" by sending in elite units to help close the gaps," the newspaper writes.

Thus, earlier this month, Ukraine sent elite units from its military intelligence directorate to help stabilise the situation. Since then, the advance of Russian troops in Sumy has been largely halted, and Ukraine has regained some territory. However, this is not an easy task for Ukrainian troops, who are outnumbered almost everywhere on the frontline.

"Their numbers are a big problem for us, although not enough to defeat us," said Kappa, commander of the "Chimera" unit.

Read more: Russian forces attempt breakthrough toward Sumy, AFU counterattack – OTGT Siversk

"The enemy is losing 300 to 400 people a day across the region. But they can cope with such losses... They continue to bring in reserves," he said.

"During the six months that Ukraine held territory in Russia's Kursk region, soldiers fighting there believed that the military would be preparing strong defensive positions on the Ukrainian side of the border. Instead, after a chaotic and costly retreat from Kursk, they found outdated trenches that were not protected from drones. In some cases, soldiers are now digging trenches in their positions under drone fire," the newspaper writes.

The soldiers also complained that the areas currently being advanced by the Russians were not mined.