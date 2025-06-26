Russian forces attempt breakthrough toward Sumy, AFU counterattack – OTGT Siversk

On the North Slobozhanskyi direction, the Russian army is most active towards the city of Sumy, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting counteroffensive actions.

This was stated by Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the Operational Tactical Grouping of Troops (OTGT) "Siversk," during a broadcast on Suspilne Studio, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, Russian troops conduct infantry assaults but use less motorized equipment.

"Sometimes they use small vehicles — ATVs, motorcycles — but recently we have seen a decrease in the activity of these vehicles. However, infantry tactics themselves are also ineffective. This is noticeable, so the Russians have to operate with artillery support, but mostly they rely on air support," Mysnyk said.

"There are areas where we are pushing the enemy back. They already have to regroup and replenish. There are Russian troops who previously fought in the Kursk region. They are probably rotating through their fifth or sixth unit because our troops keep destroying them constantly," OTGT reported.

He also noted that within the OTGT "Siversk" area of responsibility, the Russian army is not conducting large-scale mechanized assaults.

"No, we don’t see that. We timely identify Russians and eliminate them. I also want to point out that strikes deep into Russian territory are taking their toll. We detect such strikes in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, targeting command posts, equipment and personnel concentrations, storage sites for ammunition, fuel, and all electronic warfare and electronic attack systems. Our forces destroy them to the maximum extent," Mysnyk added.

According to the OTG "Siversk," the Russian army uses UAVs more frequently in their area of responsibility than artillery.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russian advances in the border areas of Sumy have been halted this week, and the line of contact has stabilized.