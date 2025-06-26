Russia’s advance in Sumy region’s border area has been stopped, combat line stabilised - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in the North Slobozhanskyi direction

"The defence of Sumy region is one of the main tasks for today. Based on the results of May-June, we can state that this year's wave of attempts of the enemy's ‘summer offensive’ from the territory of the Russian Federation is choking off, just like last year's attempted offensive in the Kharkiv region. Instead, the decisions we made earlier are already yielding results.

As of this week, the advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region has been stopped, and the line of contact has been stabilised," the statement said.

According to Syrskyi, the units are successfully using active defence tactics and liberating territories in the border area of Sumy region.

"On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, we have re-constrained about 50,000 personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, including elite brigades of their airborne troops and marines. Our offensive actions in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region forced the enemy to send some troops to defend its territory. This has significantly reduced the offensive capabilities of the main enemy grouping in the Sumy sector," the Commander-in-Chief added.

Syrskyi said that a special group for the defence of Sumy region - cities and communities of the region - has been set up in the North Slobozhanskyi sector.

"The priority tasks are to strengthen fortifications, build up the system of engineering and fortification barriers. An official has also been appointed who will be directly responsible for preparing Sumy region's cities and communities for defence and ensuring the effectiveness of the system of engineering barriers on the likely directions of the enemy's offensive," he added, noting that a deputy for engineering fortification equipment has also been appointed.

The Commander-in-Chief inspected the fortifications, noting that the work should be accelerated.

"The construction of additional fortifications, the organisation of ’kill zones', the construction of anti-drone corridors to protect our soldiers and to ensure more reliable logistics for our troops are obvious tasks that are being carried out, but the efficiency of such tasks must become much greater. I will come back with a check within a certain period of time.

I have ‘checked watches’ with commanders and soldiers on the ground in Sumy region and at brigades' command posts. I am grateful for all the thoughts and suggestions. I have given the necessary orders on organisational issues and provision of the units," he concluded.

