Canada provides Ukraine with $1.7 billion at expense of Russian assets

Canada has provided Ukraine with about $1.7 billion (2.3 billion Canadian dollars) under the ERA initiative. The funds are secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with our partners, we are making Russia pay for its crimes and destruction. Since the beginning of the year , including the last tranche, we have received about $17.6 billion from the immobilized assets of the Russian Federation. I am grateful to Canada and everyone involved in this program," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine insists on the complete confiscation of the frozen funds of the Russian Federation, which will be used to pay compensation to victims of the aggression and to rebuild Ukraine.

