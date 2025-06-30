Moldova to consider shooting down enemy drones

Moldova's Ministry of Defense has drafted a new law on national airspace security. The authorities intend to respond to airspace violations by civilian and military aircraft, drones, and missiles.

This is reported by NewsMaker, Censor.NET reports.

The explanatory note to the bill states that today Moldova faces many problems in managing and ensuring airspace security.

"Given the dynamic geopolitical situation and the rapid development of technologies, especially drones and missiles, protecting the sky is becoming a priority," the country's Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The document indicates that Moldova's airspace control is currently governed by an outdated 2012 law, which, in particular, does not provide for clear procedures for intercepting aircraft and drones.

The draft law lists the key threats to Moldova's national airspace, including unauthorized flights of civilian aircraft and drones, violations of airspace rules, and air aggression.

In the event of an unauthorized flight, the Moldovan authorities will be able to intercept the aircraft, and if it ignores the requirements, warning fire is allowed.

It is also envisaged that in the event of illegal entry into Moldovan airspace, planes, drones, and other aircraft may be destroyed by air defense systems, but the decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.

The draft law provides for a separate procedure for drones: depending on the level of threat and the type of aircraft, various measures can be taken, from interception to complete destruction.

The Moldovan government is to consider the draft law on national airspace security at a meeting on July 2.