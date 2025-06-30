Ukrainian UAV "RONNI-13" codified and approved for use in AFU – Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The unmanned aerial vehicle "RONNI-13" has been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.

It is noted that the drone features fiber-optic control. It was developed by a Ukrainian enterprise taking into account the combat experience of our defenders. These "combat UAVs" have a strong lightweight frame, high-capacity batteries, and powerful brushless motors that enable them to carry a combat payload to engage enemy personnel and equipment at significant distances.

Depending on the need, RONNI-13 drones can be equipped with various types of cameras that allow them to perform tasks during the day or at night.