Ukrainian UGC "Murakha" approved for use in Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The domestic unmanned ground complex "Murakha" has been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.

As noted, "Murakha" is a tracked robotic system designed to support units in difficult conditions, under enemy fire and in mined areas of the frontline.

Given its size, the Murakha is one of the leaders in terms of payload capacity - it can carry more than half a tonne of weight for tens of kilometres.

Various control channels make it possible to use the complex in the area of operation of enemy electronic warfare equipment. The driving characteristics of this UGC allow it to move through terrain with difficult terrain and overcome small fords.

