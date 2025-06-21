Domestic unmanned ground vehicle TERMIT approved for use in Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the domestic unmanned ground system TERMIT.

This was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, TERMIT is a tracked robotic system. This is a new iteration of the complex. Many samples of the previous model are operating at the front. They are used, for example, to perform logistical tasks and to monitor enemy actions.

TERMITs can also be used to carry combat modules. The new version has improved dynamic characteristics and has the potential for further development.

The NRC is capable of carrying up to three centners of weight. Due to its squat silhouette and low centre of gravity, this ground robot can move on various types of soil and surfaces: difficult off-road terrain, steep slopes, overcome obstacles, move through trenches, etc.

The battery capacity is enough for several hours of continuous operation, during which the robot can cover several tens of kilometres.

Depending on the tasks at hand, TERMIT is manufactured in various configurations. There are platforms for medical evacuation, logistics tasks, territory mining, and transporting additional equipment.