Defence Ministry launches beta testing for fine payments in Reserve+ app

The Ministry of Defence is launching beta testing for paying fines in the "Reserve+" app.

Deputy Defence Minister for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We’re launching beta testing for paying fines in Reserve+. Anyone who manages to do it on time pays only half the fine — 8,500 hryvnias. No queues. No trip to the TCR. This applies to those who failed to update their data by 16 July 2024," Chernohorenko wrote.

