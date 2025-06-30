Defence Ministry launches beta testing for fine payments in Reserve+ app
The Ministry of Defence is launching beta testing for paying fines in the "Reserve+" app.
Deputy Defence Minister for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"We’re launching beta testing for paying fines in Reserve+. Anyone who manages to do it on time pays only half the fine — 8,500 hryvnias. No queues. No trip to the TCR. This applies to those who failed to update their data by 16 July 2024," Chernohorenko wrote.
