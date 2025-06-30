US to lift sanctions on Syria – White House

US President Donald Trump plans to sign an order to lift sanctions on Syria.

This was announced by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This is another promise made and kept by the current president to promote peace and stability in the region," Leavitt said.

As a result, the US will remove restrictions on Syria, where a new government is now in place. However, sanctions targeting Assad and his associates will remain in effect. These include individuals linked to human rights violations, drug trafficking, chemical weapons, and connections with ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Read more: We want to convince EU and US partners of the need for effective sanctions pressure on Russia – Wadephul