We want to convince EU and US partners of the need for effective sanctions pressure on Russia – Wadephul

Germany is working to make the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia as effective as possible.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Wadephul, Berlin is pushing for a robust EU sanctions package against the Russian Federation and is urging the United States to join the new restrictive measures.

"We want to convince all European partners and our American colleagues of the need for effective sanctions pressure," he noted.

Wadephul added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for his actions: "Putin must know, if he does something wrong, there will be consequences. The more clearly we state this, the better."

Read more: Germany called on EU to find air defence systems for Ukraine, - Wadephul

He also noted that Berlin supports Kyiv regardless of the circumstances and remains ready to seek the right responses to all challenges together with its Ukrainian partners.

"We know that you are defending not only the freedom of Ukraine but also of Europe — and therefore of Germany. That is why we support you, no matter what situation we may face," he said.

The German Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia to move toward a ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations. Wadephul thanked Ukraine for its readiness for dialogue and stressed that it is Moscow that is stalling — a stance that is unacceptable to the international community.

Read more: Russia poses threat to peaceful life and freedom in Germany - Foreign Minister Wadephuhl

"You are absolutely right — pressure on Russia must be increased. We are grateful for your willingness, because Russia is dragging out the process, and we cannot accept that," the minister said.