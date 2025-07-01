Trump signs executive order lifting sanctions on Syria

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree lifting sanctions against Syria.

This is stated on the White House website, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the decree will ease export controls and lift restrictions on foreign aid to Syria.

Trump also instructed Foreign Minister Marco Rubio to review the status of "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" (HTS), which came to power in Syria, and its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was proclaimed interim president.

At the same time, the United States will maintain sanctions against former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his associates; human rights violators; drug traffickers; people associated with chemical weapons; ISIS or its affiliates; and Iranian intermediaries.

